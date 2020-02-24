Spiderman star Tom Holland hopes his new film inspires kids to speak out about their feelings and insecurities.

Tom stars alongside Chris Pratt in Onward, the latest animation from Pixar.

Onward held its UK premiere in London yesterday and speaking to reporters Tom Holland said he hopes that the new film will “inspire kids to speak up” about how their feeling. Tom reckons that growing up in the world of showbiz gave him a different perspective on the world and it wasn’t without insecurities.

Onward is out in cinemas in Ireland on Friday 6th March and you can take a peek at the trailer below.

Join Dave Cronin & Trish Archer on #TheBuzz weekday mornings at 11.30