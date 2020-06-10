Tinchy Stryder has given his support to Republic Records after they announced they’re dropping the term ‘urban’.

The music label, who represents Drake and Ariana Grande, is encouraging the rest of the industry to follow suit.

Tinchy appeared on BBC Breakfast saying ‘When I came up in the music industry that was the norm to me but I always questioned it, is this urban because it’s of black origin?

‘Because every black musician who is making music culturally isn’t always urban, if that’s what you’re going to class it as.’

He went on to say‘Different people, black artists, they are making music but it’s not the same type of music, so it’s pushing it to the side and putting it in a box and I don’t think that is fair so I think it’s only right they started that as a message and I hope everyone follows on.’