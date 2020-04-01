By Dave Cronin

Sue Perkins is thanking technology for making her “look good” in her latest show.

She stars in the new Sky comedy series Hitmen, alongside her comedy and presenting partner Mel Giedroyc.

We’re used to seeing Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins hosting on TV, but now the pair will flex their acting muscles in their first scripted comedy series, out tonight.

The series also stars Sian Clifford, Jason Watkins, Nick Mohammed, Asim Chaudhry and Tonya Cornelisse.

Hitmen airs Wednesdays on Sky One. All episodes available on Sky Box Sets or Now TV.