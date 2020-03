By Dave Cronin

Rihanna fans rejoice! She admits she’s “aggressively” working towards her next album.

She’s not announced when she’ll likely drop her ninth record, but fans have been itching for new material since her 2016 album Anti.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, Rihanna says she’s tried every genre and is wide open to making anything she wants.

So, watch this space for some brand new Rihanna tunes!

