As he promised on Twitter, Ricky Gervais has revealed the debut date of the second season of After Life.

The dark comedy-drama series follows Tony played by Ricky Gervais, a writer for a local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer.

All 6 episodes of series 2 will be available to watch on Netflix from 24th April and he’s teased on social that most of the shows favourite characters are returning, too.

