Secrets was always going to be a huge hit for Regard, according to his collaboration partner RAYE.

They teamed up for the dance track, which has spent the last few weeks in the top 10.

RAYE explained to #TheBuzz that she loved working with Regard on the song and appreciated that he used ‘and’ and not ‘featuring’ for the artist title.

Secrets By Regard and RAYE is out now.