22-year-old UK singer and songwriter Raye admits filming a music video in lockdown wasn’t quite what she expected.

Speaking on #TheBuzz with Dave Cronin and Trish Archer she said even though there were restrictions in place, she was still able to film the music video for her new single ‘Natalie Don’t’.

Raye said “… I don’t know how we pulled it off but everyone was in COVID masks, we had a have a proper like quarantined shoot. Everyone was washing their hands every ten minutes.”

Raye’s brand new single ‘Natalie Don’t’ is out now on all platforms.