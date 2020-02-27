The Pussycat Dolls admit the show must go on, even when things go terribly wrong.

The Pussycat Dolls’ comeback got off to a (let’s say) shaky start on Wednesday evening after an unfortunate tech glitch resulted in accusations of the group lip-syncing their performance on The One Show.

Presenter Matt Baker was forced to step in introduce the group again after the band members appeared not to hear their new song playing in their earpieces.

The band literally stood in a line for 30 seconds with their backs to the audience while their new track, React, had already begun to play. Ouch.

However, the awkward moment didn’t go unnoticed by viewers at home, with many taking to their socials to comment on the “disastrous” and “awkward” mess-up.

