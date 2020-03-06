So Joe Swash, Perri Kiely, and Libby Clegg are this year’s Dancing On Ice finalists.

The remaining celebs will go head-to-head in Sunday’s Grand Final on Virgin Media Onee, after successfully making it through the semi-final stage last weekend.

Last weekend’s semi-final saw the stars going solo – a challenge set by the judges Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman, Jayne Torville and Christopher Dean.

The final scores on the leaderboard saw Perri with 78.5 points, Libby finished with 77.5, Joe scored himself a 76 and Ben finished in fourth with 74.5.

Dancing On Ice returns this Sunday at 6pm on Virgin Media One.

