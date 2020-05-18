Dave Cronin

Newbridge heart-throb and Normal People star, Paul Mescal, says he and Daisy Edgar-Jones wanted to approach the sex scenes like they would any other scene.

The hugely popular BBC series is back on screens this evening in the UK and on RTÉ One tomorrow night for the latest installment of the addictive drama.

Paul, who plays Connell, explains they tackled the intimate moments by approaching them the same way they would “a scene in a shop.”

Meanwhile, Paul appeared on The Graham Norton Show over the weekend along with his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones to chat about the obsession with Connell’s chain.

Normal People continues on BBC this evening and RTÉ One tomorrow night.