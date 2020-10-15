Dave Cronin

It’s that time of year again! The MTV EMAs are just around the corner except for this year, like everything else, the awards are being held virtually.

Best Collaboration nominee Sam Smith will celebrate the release of their latest album ‘Love Goes’ by hitting the stage next month.

They’ll be joined by first time EMA performer and all-round BOSS, Doja Cat, who’s also up for Best Push and Best New.

Fellow nominees Yungblud, Zara Larsson, and Maluma will also be providing entertainment at the ceremony, which will be broadcast from several locations around the world on the 8th of November.