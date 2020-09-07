Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague broke down in tears as she told fans about her skin cancer scare.

She shared a tearful video to Instagram after watching a Stand Up To Cancer segment.

The 21-year-old star from Manchester has opened up to her fans and followers, urging them to get checked if they notice any changes to their body.

Molly-Mae says a strange mole appeared on her skin while she was a contestant on the dating show last summer where she spent months in the Spanish sunshine.

The reality star and social media influencer told her story after watching a Stand Up To Cancer TV special, with a segment about Emily Hayward who passed away in 2018.