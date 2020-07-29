Dave Cronin

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague is hitting back at a vile internet troll who called her ‘shallow and useless’ in an abusive message on Instagram.

She revealed the message stemmed from a story she posted about her phone quality, to which someone messaged back calling her a spoilt brat.

Exposing the hate on a separate story post, Molly revealed she feels desensitised to mean comments because of how often she gets them.

It comes after Molly-Mae reunited for a weekend of partying with Love Island co-star Maura Higgins and her boyfriend Tommy Fury.