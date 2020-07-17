Massachusetts’ Meghan Trainor is her own number one fan.

The deluxe version of her ‘Treat Myself’ album, featuring three brand-new tracks and two new acoustic recordings, is out today.

Meghan Trainor has also dropped the music video for one of those new tracks, “Make You Dance,” which she wrote to lift people’s spirits during coronavirus quarantine.

Speaking to Beat Meghan said: “I want to hear my songs and I want to perform my songs saying ‘I am amazing, I am awesome, I love myself and I’m going to be good to myself’ because the more positive you are, the better it is for your brain and for your mental health and happiness,”

“So I try to write for me and it also helps my fans and strangers out there, which is like win-win,” she added.