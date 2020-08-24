Love Island’s Maura Higgins has sparked further romance rumours with fellow islander Chris Taylor after the pair were spotted spending the night together.

Maura was pictured returning to Chris’ home with an overnight bag after enjoying an evening together in a restaurant.

It follows months of the couple insisting they were just good friends.

The Longford model dated Curtis Pritchard on Love Island but has been single since their split earlier this year. Since they split, Curtis has been doing his fair share of moving on with fellow professional dancer Amber Pierson.