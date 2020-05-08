Dave Cronin

Love Island’s Maura Higgins has reportedly joined the millionaires club, after signing a very lucrative deal with Ann Summers.

The Longford model and social media superstar has been working with the lingerie brand since she rose to fame on Love Island last year.

Get ready for the summer heatwave. Rooftop sunbathing never looked so good@MauraHiggins wears The Paradise Bikini from the #BeMoreMauraSwim2020 collection: https://t.co/vL10OuqL04 pic.twitter.com/JNywERIMCm — annsummers (@AnnSummers) April 28, 2020

According to the tabloids, the 29-year-old has allegedly bagged an impressive £500,000 from both Boohoo and Ann Summers, and she’s also received a reported £250k from tanning brand Bellamianta, AND… another £150k for her ITV Dancing On Ice appearance.

While the news of no Love Island this year is bad news for most of us, it’s not so much of a stinger for Maura. In fact, her fortune is set to increase following the decision to axe the upcoming summer series as no new Islanders will overshadow her.

Go on, Maura!