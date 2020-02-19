Mabel says it’s incredibly emotional to win a BRIT award when her own mother did the same thing thirty years ago, to the very day.

At last night’s ceremony, she picked up Best Female Solo Artist which she was joined at by mum Neneh Cherry who found fame in the 80s with hit singles Buffalo Stance and Manchild.

Woke up one year older and wiser and as best solo female Brit award winner!!! Best birthday present everrr. What is life?! 😭❤️

📸: @davidbenett

Styled by Anna Trevelyan wearing @MaisonValentino❤️ pic.twitter.com/nFi81f8gTK — Mabel (@Mabel) February 19, 2020

Meanwhile, critics and members of the music industry have criticised the Brit awards for the lack of female nominees in this year’s mixed-gender categories. In the four categories open to male and female artists, there are just four female nominations.

