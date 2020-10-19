Jack Fincham isn’t having a good few days of it.

You might remember he flaunted his brand new four-wheel purchase on Instagram recently. Well, over the weekend the Love Island star only went away and smashed said Mercedes, his second ‘fender-bender’ in just over two months.

The 29-year-old telly star was on his way to the pub at the weekend for a meal with gal Connie O’Hara when he collided with another vehicle in Wilmington, Kent.

Nobody was injured in the incident and a source close to Jack claims he was not at fault for the collision.