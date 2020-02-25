Love Island winner Paige Turley admits she’s not giving any of her twenty-five thousand-pound prize money to her famous ex-boyfriend Lewis Capaldi.

Last month, Lewis jokingly commented that he wanted a slice of her winnings should she make it to the final with boyfriend Finn.

But speaking to The Sun, Paige says Lewis won’t get a penny because she’s got “too many debts” to pay off.

Yeah we don’t blame you, Paige.

Meanwhile, Paige and Finn have confirmed they plan to move in with each other in Manchester.