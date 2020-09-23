Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips says she felt hurt when she was called a money-grabber after getting paid by the UK government to promote the NHS Test and Trace.

She was among other a few other influencers who were paid with UK taxpayer money, including fellow Islander Chris Hughes and Sky Sports presenter Josh Denzel.

Shaughna admitted she normally has “tough skin” but the public judgment affected her.

The post that Shaughna used was a photo of her and a friend along with the steps required to get tested for the virus seen below.