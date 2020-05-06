Dave Cronin

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock says she felt invisible and overlooked in Little Mix in the past because of her race.

She appeared on Channel 4 show, Richard and Judy: Keep Reading and Carry On where she spoke about how the book, ‘Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race’, helped her.

On the show she reveals how she turned to reading when she was feeling “invisible”, being “the darkest member” of the band.

In a clip ahead of tonight’s show on Channel 4 shay says “The book inspired me because in the past where I have felt invisible, overlooked, especially being the darkest member of the band that I’m in, Little Mix,” she says, opening up about the books that have influenced her life. “I think I was going through some things and I was struggling a little bit and not really understanding why I felt the way I did. Then I read this book and it really, really helped me…”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s appears on Richard & Judy: Keep Reading and Carry On tonight on Channel 4 at 5.30pm if you fancy a watch.