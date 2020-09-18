Dave Cronin

Little Mix fans rejoice!

The band has announced they’re hitting the road next year on their Confetti Tour. On BBC’s The One Show last night the revealed details about the tour and that they would be donating some of the ticket sales to charity.

The live shows will see Little Mix perform songs from their brand new upcoming album ‘Confetti’, due for release on 6th November.

They begin their tour in Dublin’s 3Arena on Wednesday 28th April before playing Belfast’s SSE Arena on Saturday 1st May.

WE’RE GOING ON TOUR 🎊 Get early access to tickets by pre-ordering the Confetti album from our store NOW! We’ve really missed performing for you and we can’t wait to get back on the road! Tickets go on general sale next Friday 9am https://t.co/gF2JdYoOsp pic.twitter.com/6e6yVMBzEi — Little Mix (@LittleMix) September 18, 2020

Tickets from €38.65 go on sale Friday 25th September at 9am from Ticketmaster