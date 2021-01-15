We may have forgotten about it, but the Friends reunion is still going ahead!
Matthew Perry was last to comment about the reunion, but now Phoebe has told Rob Lowe on his Literally! Podcast that she has even filmed “a little something” for it.
“I pre-shot something for it already so we’re definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something,” she said.
“It is not a reboot, it is not like a scripted thing, we are not portraying our characters. It is us getting together, which just doesn’t happen and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped.”
She also said the show will feature the cast “talking in a coffee house room” and “some sets will be up”.
The friend’s Reunion is expected to land on our screens in Spring 2021.