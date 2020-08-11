Dave Cronin

Series 6 of Line of Duty was put in doubt when the coronavirus shut down production but Martin Compston thinks the show will be wrapped up by the end of the year.

The Scottish actor appeared on BBC’s The One Show yesterday to chat about the hit show Line Of Duty.

The actor who plays DS Steve Arnott chatted season six concepts, filming during COVID, and a potential wrap date. Speaking to the presenters Marin said; “Well, I’m in dire need of a haircut and I’ve also got a few lockdown pounds I need to lose before we get back.”

“We’ve got a definite date that we’re working towards but there’s no point announcing it because the situation’s so fluid, and it can change daily, so hopefully we can get it done before Christmas.”

On @BBCTheOneShow from my gaff in a bit talking @Line_of_duty series one, the dug is buzzing for it pic.twitter.com/guw7pJIA2G — martin compston (@martin_compston) August 10, 2020

So, if you’re a fan of the show like we are, hopefully, we’ll get to see the it on our screens early next year.