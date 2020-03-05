Love Island host Laura Whitmore says dealing with social media is tough because it’s constantly changing.

Following the death of Caroline Flack last month, Laura’s moving tribute to the former Love Island presenter fueled the #bekind movement on social media, with Whitmore herself advocating for greater consideration when it came to posting comments online.

In an interview at We Day UK charity red carpet, an event that celebrates young people, Laura has spoken honestly about her experiences with online trolling – and revealed how she copes with the haters.

“We’re all human, and growing up you learn that the world isn’t always kind,” she said.

“We can be kind to others and kind to ourselves – and what anyone else decides to do is up to them. We can just be responsible to ourselves.” She continued.

