Dave Cronin

Lady Gaga has admitted she was “struggling emotionally” when she collaborated with Ariana Grande.

The two pop-legends have teamed up for their new single ‘Rain on Me’ which is out now.’Rain on Me’ will be featured on Gaga’s fifth album Chromatica, set for release on May 29th.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe , Gaga said “…when she came into the studio, I was still crying and she was not. And she was like, ‘You’re going to be OK. Call me; here’s my number,'”

Opening up on the show she went on to say “…and she was so persistent. She would try over and over again to be friends with me. And I was too ashamed to hang out with her because I didn’t want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful.”

Here’s a little preview of the honest interview:

‘Rain on Me’ is out now.