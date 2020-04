By Dave Cronin

Kylie Jenner has revealed that she wants to have SEVEN children in total.

The 22-year-old social media superstar said she wants six siblings for her two-year-old old daughter Stormi during a candid chat with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou on Instagram Live.

Kylie said: “I want seven kids down the line, but not right now.”

“Pregnancy is just not a joke, it’s a serious thing and it’s hard, I’m not ready for that just yet.”

