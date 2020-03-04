Kim Kardashian West has been forced to say sorry after her daughter North remixed a rapper’s track without giving credit for it.

Her daughter North performed at her father Kanye West’s Yeezy fashion show on Monday where fans noticed she was rapping to the beat of ZaZa’s song What I Do? ZaZa is a 5-year-old rapper, by the way.

Kim posted on her socials saying: “North’s remix of ZaZa’s song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn’t mean to not give credit where credit was due.”

I’m so proud of my Northie!!!!!! Her 1st performance had me in tears! She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dads Yeezy Season 8 fashion show! Shout out to Zaza!!! @redcarpetZaZa North hopes you like the remix!!! pic.twitter.com/f9Zas0OLlz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 3, 2020

However, it’s since come to light that ZaZa is playing nice with North West. She wants to collaborate on new music, even though she says Kim and Kanye’s daughter stole her track without asking.

Play nice, kids!

Get the latest entertainment news with Dave Cronin & Trish Archer on #TheBuzz – weekday morning at 11.30