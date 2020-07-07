Katie Price is said to be shaken after her Sussex mansion was broken into and flooded.

The one-point-three-million-pound home is now completely unlivable after upstairs taps were left running.

Katie wasn’t there when it happened as she’s currently renting a place down the road while the property is renovated.

A source told The Sun: ‘Katie is devastated. She is fearful that whoever has done this has a vendetta against her and even thinks it could be linked to her standing up against social media bullying trolls.’