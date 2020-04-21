Dave Cronin

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins viewers were left a little shocked (to say the least) by Katie Price’s admission on last night’s episode of the new show.

In the new series, she explained how a recent kidnap attempt made her want to sign up for the show.

The shock news came as Katie was grilled by Ant Middleton and asked why her experiences in life would make her a contender for the grueling reality show.

“I’m not here for sympathy, I’m just saying, I have been through a lot of s**t and I’m still going through it,” replied Katie.

She continued to reveal that she was the target of an underworld gang saying “It’s been horrible. The police were trying to get hold of me all week to tell me they’d discovered this threat against me, a plan to kidnap me,” Katie told The Sun.



