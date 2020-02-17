Justin Bieber has got pretty emotional as he states the need to protect Billie Eilish.

He was speaking in an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1, where he opened up about his relationship with Billie and the effects of finding fame at a young age.

Here’s what was said in that interview with Zane Lowe:

“Let her do her thing and if she ever needs me, I’m gonna be here for her. But yeah, just protecting the moment because people take for granted encounters,” Bieber said as he began to weep. “Yeah, so, yeah, I just want to protect her,” he continued.

“I don’t want her to lose it. I don’t want her to go through anything I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody. If she ever needs me I’m just a call away.”

Billie has since shared the interview on her Insta and told Justin she loves him.

