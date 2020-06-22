Justin Bieber has denied a sexual assault allegation made against him.

A Twitter user, whose account has since been deleted, claimed Justin sexually assaulted her in a hotel in Texas in 2014.

Justin’s representative Alison Kaye says the story is factually impossible and Justin shared a series of images which proved he wasn’t where the girl said he was on the night in question.

In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020