The king of quarantine home workouts, Joe Wicks, says he’s eternally grateful for everyone who has helped make him a success.

He already had a pretty huge following before starting up PE with Joe which has further propelled him into stardom.

Talking on Instagram Stories, Joe was reflecting back on his book deal in 2015 which allowed him to buy his mum a house! He explained that they grew up living in council houses and a “mortgage was never on the cards”.


Can Joe get any more loveable? We think not.

