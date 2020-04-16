By Dave Cronin

Body Coach Joe Wicks reveals he’s become a Guinness World Record holder after one of his online fitness classes was watched by nearly a million people.

On the 24th of March, his exercise class was broadcast to a record number of viewers for a workout live-streamed on YouTube.


Wicks has also recently reached 2.2 million subscribers on YouTube after seeing his fitness videos grow in popularity during the coronavirus lockdown.

