Joe Exotic could stand to make a cool 6 million dollars in a year if he’s released from prison early.

The ever-strange story of the ‘unique’ individual that is Joe Exotic continues after he found Netflix fame.

The ‘Tiger King’ star currently serving twenty-two years in prison for plotting to kill his rival Carole Baskin and for owning illegal wild animals – but he could be getting a presidential pardon from Donald Trump. Or at least, that’s what Trump’s son reckons.

It’s also been reported Joe’s in talks to host a radio show from inside prison.

Knowing what we do from the Netflix show, anything is possible in the world of Joe Exotic.