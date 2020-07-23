Dave Cronin

It’s like three of our favourite things have magically come together – JC Stewart, Picture This & FIFA.

This week, Irish singer-songwriter JC Stewart invited frontman Ryan Hennessy from Picture This to join him for the 5th episode of ‘FIFA Saved My Life’.

Find out who wins the title here.

According to his label, whilst in lockdown, JC has invited various celebrities including rising pop sensation 220 KID, Zak Abel, and BBC Radio 1 presenter Chris Stark to battle it out for the crown of FIFA 20.

With both JC Stewart and Picture This recently releasing new music, both artists decided to catch-up over a game of FIFA and chat about what they have been getting up to, with some interesting strikes along the way.

JC Stewart’s brand new single ‘I Need You To Hate Me’ is out now.