Love Island winners Paige and Finn only JUST beat Siannise and Luke T, by 1% in fact.

Stealing the crown last month, Paige and Finn won that not-too-shabby £50,000 in prize money after being voted into the top spot by the public.

But new figures have revealed that, unlike Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea last year, who got nearly double the number of votes than runners up Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, this year was a lot closer.

The Scottish singer and English footballer won by a mere 1% more votes than runners up Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman.

Stats released by ITV reveal that Paige and Finn scooped 44.52% of votes, while Siannise and Luke T were very close behind, with a 43.61% percentage of votes.

Meanwhile, third place’ers Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott won 9.62% of the vote, with Jess Gale and Ched Uzor bringing up the rear with 2.25% of votes.

Things are moving fast for this year’s favourite couples. Luke T and Siannise are reportedly already looking to buy a house, while Paige has joked about proposing to Finn on their first date night since leaving the house.

