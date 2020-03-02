ITV has apologised for any offence caused during a performance by Anne-Marie at the end of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway over the weekend.

Ant and Dec sported headbands that featured the Japanese Rising Sun flag during a martial arts-inspired performance with Anne-Marie.

The flag is seen by many as being deemed a symbol of Japan’s imperialist past.

Anne-Marie also apologised for the “hurt” it had caused but said she had “nothing to do” with costumes.

ITV has since said it has “taken steps to re-edit” parts of Saturday’s episode for its catch-up service ITV Hub, and for future broadcasts.

Get the latest entertainment news with Dave Cronin and Trish Archer, weekday mornings at 11.30