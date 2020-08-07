ITV has revealed that because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 20th series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! will be filmed in the UK.

Ant and Dec will be back to host the series, with the show broadcasting live every night from a ruined castle in the countryside. There’s been no confirmation as of yet which castle, or where.

Celebrities will undertake trials and challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.

The format will remain pretty similar, with Bushtucker Trials and challenges still planned for the new run.

I’m a Celebrity will return later this year on ITV.

