The new I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! location is facing emergency structural work to prevent it from crumbling during filming.

ITV bosses recently revealed that the hit show will be filmed in the UK for the first time in I’m A Celeb history.

Instead of taking place in the Australian jungle, the rumoured location for the upcoming show is believed to be a haunted castle known as Gwrych Castle, in Abergele, Wales.

In recent days, builders were supposedly called in to fix structural concerns amid “vertical cracking” in the old building.

Earlier this week ITV confirmed that I’m a Celebrity will be welcoming a change of scenery for its 2020 show, swapping out the Australian jungle for the UK countryside.

Rumours for the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2020 line-up is in full flow, with Lucy Fallon, Vernon Kay, Eric Cantona, and AJ Pritchard among apparent potential campmates.