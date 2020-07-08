Man of many talents Idris Elba says a Luther film is looking pretty likely.

After the fifth series of the crime drama, the star said he hoped the next time we saw the detective, it would be on the big screen.

Elba has played DCI John Luther – the investigator with the very messy personal life – in five series of the show, with the last season ending with what seemed like the shock death of killer and love interest Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson) in January 2019.

At a Q&A zoom for his current SKY show Elba revealed “There isn’t a real formal plan for Luther at the moment,” he said. However…

“I’ve made it very clear that I’d like to see Luther come back as a film. And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther.”

He currently stars in the third series of In The Long Run which launches on Sky One and NOW TV on Wednesday 22 July.