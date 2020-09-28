For one night only, living-legend Sir David Attenborough is bringing his new film to the cinema.

Tonight you can watch David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet before it launches on Netflix on 4th October.

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet will premiere in Odeon and Omniplex cinemas across Ireland tonight.

In the Netflix film the broadcaster recounts his life, and the evolutionary history of life on Earth, to grieve the loss of wild places and offer a vision for the future.

