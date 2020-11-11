Dave Cronin

Our favourite Corkonian and broadcasting-legend, Graham Norton, has announced he has decided to leave his show on BBC Radio 2 later this year.

A whole ten years after presenting his first Saturday morning show for the station, Norton, will present his last programme on Saturday, December 19th.

He’s not leaving the BBC though and will continue commentating Eurovision, hosting Drag Race UK on BBC Three, and his weekly chat show on BBC One.

Revealing the news to fans, Graham said: “Obviously I’m sad to be stepping away from my Radio 2 show. I’ll miss being a part of the Wogan House family, as well as the listeners and their lives.

“I’d like to thank my producer Malcolm Prince and all the teams I’ve worked with for a great decade of radio.

“Happily with the chat show, Eurovision and Drag Race the BBC continues to be my perfect TV home,” he added.

All good things… 1,000 guests

800 Grill Grahams

And more than 430 shows, documentaries and specials Thank you @grahnort for ten years of radio gold It’s been a privilege to work with you You’ll be missed #TeamNortonR2 @BBCRadio2 (Quote below from @Telegraph ) pic.twitter.com/SdzePK8F7c — Malcolm Prince (@malprin) November 11, 2020

Norton took over from Jonathan Ross, who left the BBC in 2010 and is amongst the highest-paid presenters on the broadcaster’s roster.