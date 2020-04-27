The GC is back with a brand new show on telly to give us some much-needed lols during the pandemic.

Her new show Diva On Lockdown debuted on ITVBe last night and Gemma Collins had viewers in hysterics with her very unusual way of pronouncing Prince Charles’ name.

In some of the pre-lockdown recording, Gemma was seen on the red carpet for an event where she’d meet the Prince of Wales, but fans were practically choking with laughter after she pronounced his name “Prince Chiles”.

Of course, fans were in a tizzy online and reacted appropriately.

Not long before lockdown was announced @missgemcollins was a social butterfly 💃 Everything changes tonight, 9pm @itvbe #DivaOnLockdown pic.twitter.com/4youicUxPD — Only Way is Essex (@OnlyWayIsEssex) April 26, 2020

Diva on Lockdown is back on Sunday on ITVBe at 9pm.