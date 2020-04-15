By Dave Cronin

Freddie Flintoff has welcomed his fourth child.

Freddie and wife Rachael had a baby boy at Christmas, but have kept it all a little quiet since then.

The Top Gear presenter announced the news this week including their son’s name, which is Preston – a tribute to Freddie’s hometown.

The couple also have Holly, 15, Corey, 14, and Rocky, 12 and the happy couple have been married since 2005.

