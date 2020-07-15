Dave Cronin

If you’re a Becky Hill fan, you may have to wait a little longer to wrap your ears around her debut album.

She released a compilation record last year, but her latest project was put on the back-burner due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like many artists, Becky Hill has been faced with a choice to release now amidst the pandemic or wait till later when she can properly promote the new record.

Speaking to Beat earlier she said “..at the beginning of next year is where I’m kind of seeing it being released. I think the label fancied putting it out at the end of this year, which I think is a little bit too soon.”

She’s due to play a sold-out show in The Academy, Dublin this November and her new single ‘Heaven On My Mind’ with Sigala is out now.