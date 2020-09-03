Dave Cronin

TV’s favourite duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have opened up for the first time on Ant’s arrest.

The pair admit they had to seriously consider how to move their TV partnership forward following Ant’s drink-driving arrest and the controversy that followed back in 2018.

You might remember Ant was out of the spotlight for the remainder of the year, leaving Dec to go solo on TV presenting roles like I’m A Celeb.

Speaking on BBC’s The One Show Dec added: ‘There was a real chance we were never going to work together again. Not knowing if Ant and Dec would continue was very scary for us both.

‘Since 1990 we’ve made every decision together for the sake of Ant and Dec. Every discussion we’ve ever had has been “what are we going to do? What’s best for us?” And now suddenly, we had to think about ourselves as individuals. “What do I want to do? What’s best for me?”

He continued ‘That felt like an alien mindset to adopt and it was very frightening. It was something we really took time over. We both spoke to lots of people, friends and family, and we both individually came to the conclusion that we wanted to keep working together.’

Following on from their first autobiography in 2009 the pair release their new one new book called Once Upon A Tyne today.