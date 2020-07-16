Dave Cronin

If you’re an Ellie Goulding fan, you may have already known she had a new album in the pipeline but the pop star has confirmed it’s set to be released tomorrow.

Ellie Goulding says a lot went into deciding to push her new album back a month than originally planned.

Brightest Blue is out tomorrow (Friday) after being postponed from its June release date.

Many are speculating that the new album features diss lyrics about her exes, with some of the songs taking a swipe at previous lovers.

Before meeting and marrying Caspar, Ellie dated the likes of Greg James, Dougie Poynter, and Jeremy Irvine.

Brightest Blue is out tomorrow.