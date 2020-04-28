Ed Sheeran appears to be showing some of his celeb friends up by reportedly refusing to furlough any staff from his London bar Bertie Blossoms.

It comes as Victoria Beckham received backlash for furloughing thirty of her fashion brand’s employees recently.

Ed is reportedly using his own personal fortune (estimated at £170 million) to fund up to 80 percent of staff salaries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman spoke to The Sun and said ‘The business, co-owned by Ed Sheeran and Stuart Camp, is not, and will not, be accessing any Government scheme of any kind, including furloughing, grants, loans and so on.’

The pub, which is in the super-posh Notting Hill area of London, is said to be named after Sheeran’s wife Cherry Seaborn and opened back in September 2019.