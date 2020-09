Good news for fans of the iconic ’00s film Charlie’s Angels. There’s a reunion on the way, as Drew Barrymore’s set to welcome her former co-stars on her daytime talk show next week.

The Drew Barrymore Show’s announced it will kick off its first episode next Monday with Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu as guests.

Adam Sandler, Reese Witherspoon, and Billy Eichner are also all set to appear on the show next Monday, September 14th.

